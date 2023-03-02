Hamilton tallied a goal in the Devils' 7-5 win over Colorado on Wednesday.
Hamilton scored at 3:13 of the second period to put New Jersey up 4-1. It was his 18th goal and 58th point in 60 games in 2022-23. Hamilton is on a three-game scoring streak with two goals and four points over that stretch.
