Hamilton scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Red Wings.

Hamilton put the Devils in front 3-2 early late in the third period, ripping a slap shot past Ville Husso. After undergoing wrist surgery in the offseason, the 30-year-old defenseman appears to have picked up where he left off last year, when he tallied career highs in goals (22) and points (74). Hamilton will open the 2023-24 campaign on New Jersey's top defensive pairing while manning the point on its second power-play unit.