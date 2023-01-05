Hamilton had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Hamilton broke a scoreless second-period tie just a few seconds into New Jersey's first power play of the night, then took a shot from the point that was deflected in by Nico Hischier 7:03 later on the Devils' next man advantage. The productive defenseman has 33 points in 38 games, and this was Hamilton's fourth multi-point outing in the past six.
