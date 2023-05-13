Hamilton suffered a "bad" wrist injury in opening round versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton played through the injury as he did not miss any action, but his offensive performance in the postseason was a shell of what it was during the regular season. Hamilton had a goal and four points in 12 playoff contests after a great 2022-23 regular season campaign, as he set career highs in goals with 22 and assists with 52. Hamilton was second among NHL defensemen with 74 regular season points and should be drafted as a top-five fantasy blueliner next season.