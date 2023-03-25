Hamilton crafted a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 loss the Sabres.

Just one of Hamilton's career-high-tying 18 goals have come in March, but he's generated nine assists over that 13-game span, and when it comes to NHL blueliners, only Roman Josi of the Predators has more shots than Hamilton (269 versus 246). But the fun doesn't stop there, as Hamilton has 27 man-advantage points, which is far and away his best output between career stops in Boston, Calgary, Carolina and New Jersey.