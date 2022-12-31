Hamilton scored a goal and drew an assist during a 4-2 victory over the host Penguins on Friday.

Hamilton scored his first goal in 10 games, converting on a second-period wrist shot, tying the score at 2-2. The 29-year-old defenseman also earned the primary helper on Jack Hughes' power-play tally. Hamilton, who has compiled 10 assists in his past 10 outings, shared the team lead with six shots against the Penguins.