Hamilton netted the game-winning goal in a 5-3 victory over Ottawa on Saturday.

Hamilton has been a fairly consistent offensive contributor lately, providing at least a point in six of his last nine outings. His last scoring drought of more than two straight contests took place from Nov. 28-Dec. 3, so it's been a while since Hamilton has suffered anything resembling a noteworthy slump. The 29-year-old has 19 goals and 68 points in 73 appearances this season.