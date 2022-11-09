Hamilton contributed a goal and an assist in the Devils' 3-2 win against Calgary on Tuesday.
Hamilton is up to three goals and 10 points in 13 games this season. He finished 2021-22 with 30 points in 62 contests, which is considered disappointing when measured against the career he's had. Hamilton has done a great job of bouncing back and should make regular contributions offensively going forward.
