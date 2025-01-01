Hamilton notched an assist, six shots, a hit and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Hamilton might play as a blueliner, but there's no question he's one of the Devils' most productive offensive weapons. Even though he hasn't scored a goal since his two-point effort in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Dec. 2, Hamilton's contributions on offense have been noticeable of late. He's recorded four assists over his last five games, giving him 20 across 40 games on the season.