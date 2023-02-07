Hamilton tallied three assists in New Jersey's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks on Monday.

Hamilton's third assist was recorded while New Jersey was on the power play. He has 13 goals and 49 points in 50 contests this season. Hamilton extended his scoring streak to five games and has produced three goals and 11 points over that span. The 29-year-old is also just one point shy of his career high of 50 points, which was set in 2016-17.