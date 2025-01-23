Hamilton scored a power-play goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Hamilton has found the twine in two of the Devils' last three games, and the veteran blueliner remains one of the most productive defensemen in the league. He's recorded points in five of the Devils' last eight contests, tallying two goals and four assists over that span, and he's up to 31 points (seven goals, 24 helpers) on 50 games this season.