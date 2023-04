Hamilton scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Hamilton ended a three-game scoring drought in the third period, ripping a one-timer from the point past Darcy Kuemper to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime. The 29-year-old Hamilton finishes a career-best year offensively with 22 goals and 74 points, third most among defensemen.