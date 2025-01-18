Hamilton scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Hamilton's sixth tally of 2024-25 opened the scoring at the 2:17 mark of the first period and ended his 19-game goal drought. He didn't have a point in two outings entering Saturday's action following a three-game assist streak. Hamilton has compiled 29 points through 48 outings this season.
