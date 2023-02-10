Hamilton scored a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Hamilton's excellent season continued with two goals on the man advantage, including the game-winner in the third period. He's recorded points in five consecutive games, tallying 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in that span. The 29-year-old Hamilton is up to 51 points on the season, a new career high, with 15 goals and 36 assists.