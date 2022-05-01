Hamilton was dealing with several lingering injuries throughout the 2021-22 season, including a broken toe, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton had seven goals and 20 points through his first 29 games this season before breaking his jaw and missing 17 contests. It was around that time that he broke a toe and was clearly not the same for the rest of the year; he tallied just 10 points in 32 games once he returned. It was the first time since the 2013-14 campaign that Hamilton failed to reach the double-digit mark in goals. With a whole offseason to get healthy, fantasy managers should be optimistic heading into the 2022-23 season barring any setbacks.