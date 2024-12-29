Hamilton had an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hamilton's offense is heating up again -- he has an assist in three of the last four games. The defenseman had gone seven contests without a point prior to this improved stretch. He's up to 24 points (12 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 41 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 39 appearances in a top-four role this season.