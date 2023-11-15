Hamilton recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Hamilton has a goal and three helpers over his last four games, all coming on the power play. His last even-strength point came back on Oct. 24. The defenseman is up to five goals, six helpers, eight power-play points, 50 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 14 contests overall.