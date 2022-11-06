Hamilton recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Hamilton ended a three-game point drought when he fed Fabian Zetterlund for a one-timer that won the game midway through overtime. The assist was Hamilton's sixth of the year, as well as his third power-play helper. He's added two goals, 45 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests.