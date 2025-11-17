Hamilton (lower body) will travel with the Devils ahead of Tuesday's game in Tampa, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton has been unavailable for just over a week due to his lower-body injury, but his return to game action appears to be imminent. The Devils haven't yet indicated whether Hamilton will be available against the Lightning, but even if he's sidelined Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the mix to return Thursday against Florida or Saturday against Philadelphia.