Hamilton registered an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

Hamilton set up a Nico Hischier tally in the third period. The 31-year-old Hamilton ended a seven-game point drought with that helper, though his slump on offense hasn't cost him much playing time. He remains in a top-four role with power-play time. He's at 22 points, 108 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 36 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 36 contests. Hamilton is unlikely to repeat his 74-point season from 2022-23, but he's back to being a strong scorer from the blue line after missing most of 2023-24.