Hamilton scored a goal and registered two assists in a 3-0 win against Chicago on Tuesday.

Hamilton's goal came at 11:27 of the first period, and it proved to be the game winner. He has seven goals, 17 points, 94 shots, 25 blocks and 23 hits in 26 contests this season. The 29-year-old was cold from Nov. 17-Dec. 3 with a goal and an assist in nine games from Nov. 17-Dec. 3, but Hamilton's performance Tuesday might get him going again.