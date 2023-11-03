Hamilton provided a power-play goal in the Devils' 5-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

Hamilton bested Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson late in the third period to give New Jersey the 5-3 edge it finished with. That marker snapped Hamilton's three-game scoring drought. He has four goals and seven points in nine outings this campaign, which is an offensive pace the 30-year-old defenseman is capable of maintaining.