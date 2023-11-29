Hamilton suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton was unable to play in the third period after logging 13:25 of ice time over the first two frames. The 30-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. If he misses time, Luke Hughes and John Marino figure to fill the gap, while Brendan Smith would likely move back from forward to defense.