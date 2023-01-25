Hamilton scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Vegas.

Hamilton played the hero for the Devils on Tuesday, tieing the game 2-2 with less than two minutes remaining in the third period before scoring the overtime winner in a second straight game. Hamilton continues to produce, posting eighth points (four goals, four assists) in his last seven contests. The 29-year-old blueliner now has 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in 47 games this year, eight shy of his career high.