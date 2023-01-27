Hamilton recorded three assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Hamilton picked up an assist in each period of Thursday's contest, setting up Jesper Bratt in the first, Jack Hughes in the second, and Dawson Mercer in the third. Hamilton has recorded three consecutive multi-point games, tallying three goals and four assists. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) through 48 games. He's just five points shy of his career high of 50, set in 2017-18 with the Flames.