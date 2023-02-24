Hamilton recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Both points were clutch for the Devils, as Hamilton picked up the secondary assist on Nico Hischier's game-tying goal with 39 seconds left in regulation before he set up Dawson Mercer for the winner in OT. Hamilton has already established a new career high with 56 points (16 goals, 40 helpers) on the season in only 58 games, and his scoring pace has actually accelerated in the new year -- over the last 13 contests, the 29-year-old blueliner has six goals and 18 points, including six multi-point performances.