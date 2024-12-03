Hamilton picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Both points came in the second period as the Devils put the game away. After a sluggish start to the season, Hamilton has been locked in over the last six weeks or so, piling up five goals and 21 points in the last 22 contests -- including four goals and 12 points with the man advantage.
