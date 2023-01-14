Hamilton scored a goal on six shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hamilton has been on fire lately, logging multiple points in five of his last 10 outings. He has three goals and 10 helpers, including seven power-play points, in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the season, making this the eighth time he's reached double-digit tallies. He's at 37 points (18 on the power play), 146 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 42 contests.