Hamilton scored the game-winning goal, added a power-play assist and levied two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Hamilton set up Jack Hughes on the second-period equalizer, then scored a goal of his own 11:36 into overtime to complete the comeback win. These were Hamilton's first two points through three postseason contests. The 29-year-old defenseman had a career year with 22 tallies, 52 assists and a plus-23 rating in 82 regular-season contests, and getting his offense going will go a long way for the Devils to make this first-round series at least interesting.