Hamilton scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Hamilton earned his second multi-point effort of the season, and both points came with the man advantage. The defenseman has two goals and two assists over his last four games, a strong start to November after his slumped over the last three contests in October. He's at five tallies, 10 points (seven on the power play), 44 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating through 12 appearances this season.