Hamilton scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

With the Devils already ahead 1-0 early in the second period, the veteran defenseman picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated into the Montreal end and fired a laser over Jake Allen's shoulder. Hamilton extended his point streak to five games in the process, and on the season he now has five goals and 14 points through 16 games as he works to put a disappointing 2021-22 campaign behind him.