Devils' Drew Stafford: Activated off IR
The Devils activated Stafford off injured reserve Saturday.
Stafford's return to action will bolster the Devils' depth up front, but it won't mean much to fantasy owners, as he's only totaled 15 points in 61 appearances over the past two seasons. The 33-year-old winger is expected to slot into a bottom-six role for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders.
