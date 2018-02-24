Stafford (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Stafford skipped Thursday's contest against the Wild due to the lower-body ailment, but he returned to the ice sheet for morning skate Saturday and will draw back in. The 32-year-old winger will slot in alongside Miles Wood and Brian Boyle on the fourth line, though his return likely won't shake up many fantasy lineups.