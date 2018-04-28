Stafford, who totaled eight goals and 15 points in 59 games with the Devils this campaign, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Stafford has only produced 16 goals and 36 points in 117 games over the past two yrstd, so he's clearly slowing down with age. It remains to be seen if any NHL club will express interest in bringing the 32-year-old winger in on a short-term deal this offseason, but if not, he may decide to hang up his skates and call it a career after 12 seasons.