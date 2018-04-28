Devils' Drew Stafford: Headed for free agency
Stafford, who totaled eight goals and 15 points in 59 games with the Devils this campaign, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Stafford has only produced 16 goals and 36 points in 117 games over the past two yrstd, so he's clearly slowing down with age. It remains to be seen if any NHL club will express interest in bringing the 32-year-old winger in on a short-term deal this offseason, but if not, he may decide to hang up his skates and call it a career after 12 seasons.
More News
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Back in action Saturday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Unfit to play Thursday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Won't be in active lineup Saturday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Scores in loss to Oil•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...