Stafford (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's tilt against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The first-year Devil has played just over six minutes with his new team after going down to injury in the season opener. While Stafford has failed to score more than 38 points since 2011-12, he will be skating with 2017 first-overall pick Nico Hischier and Marcus Johansson -- who's scored four points in four games in 2017-18 -- which means he may be afforded more scoring chances than he's accustomed to in Saturday's contest.