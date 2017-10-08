Devils' Drew Stafford: Injured forward to travel with club
Stafford (lower body) will accompany the team as it travels to Buffalo for Monday's game against the Sabres, NJ.com reports.
New Jersey's forward corps took a hit with Stafford and top-line right winger Kyle Palmieri sustaining their respective lower-body ailments in Saturday's matinee win versus the Avalanche. Coach John Hynes reportedly will decide on both players' status Monday morning.
More News
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Leaves matinee with lower-body ailment•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Inks one-year deal•
-
Drew Stafford: Explores free agency•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Exposed by rental team•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Scores on man advantage in losing cause•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Moved up to Krejci line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...