Stafford (lower body) will accompany the team as it travels to Buffalo for Monday's game against the Sabres, NJ.com reports.

New Jersey's forward corps took a hit with Stafford and top-line right winger Kyle Palmieri sustaining their respective lower-body ailments in Saturday's matinee win versus the Avalanche. Coach John Hynes reportedly will decide on both players' status Monday morning.

