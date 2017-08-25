Devils' Drew Stafford: Inks one-year deal
Stafford agreed to terms on a one-year, $800,000 contract with New Jersey on Friday.
Stafford was traded away from Winnipeg last season at the deadline and appeared in 24 contests -- including playoffs -- for Boston in which he tallied six goals and four helpers. The winger will now head to his fourth club as he joins a Devils organization in the process of a rebuild. With a lot of young talent, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native should add some veteran leadership to the roster. At worst, coach Hynes is getting a fourth-line depth player -- but at his best, Stafford can be a 20-goal, 40-point producer.
More News
-
Drew Stafford: Explores free agency•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Exposed by rental team•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Scores on man advantage in losing cause•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Moved up to Krejci line•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: In line to play Monday•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Expected to play Monday after leaving team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...