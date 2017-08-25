Stafford agreed to terms on a one-year, $800,000 contract with New Jersey on Friday.

Stafford was traded away from Winnipeg last season at the deadline and appeared in 24 contests -- including playoffs -- for Boston in which he tallied six goals and four helpers. The winger will now head to his fourth club as he joins a Devils organization in the process of a rebuild. With a lot of young talent, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native should add some veteran leadership to the roster. At worst, coach Hynes is getting a fourth-line depth player -- but at his best, Stafford can be a 20-goal, 40-point producer.