Stafford (upper body) traveled to Detroit to join the team for Wednesday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Stafford has already reached the seven-day mark from the time of his placement on injured reserve, so it's possible the winger is ready to hit the ground running versus the Red Wings on Thursday. Even if healthy, the veteran winger could struggle for regular minutes considering it took an injury to Jesper Bratt (jaw) to convince the club to offer him a contract just before the start of the 2018-19 campaign.