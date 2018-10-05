Devils' Drew Stafford: Lands one-year deal
Stafford agreed to terms on a one-year, $810,000 contract with New Jersey on Friday.
Stafford -- who was with the team during training camp on a professional tryout -- gets his deal on the heels of the news that Jesper Bratt (jaw) would be out 2-3 weeks. The Milwaukee native's contract is a one-way, so how the club fits him in once Bratt is healthy remains to be seen.
