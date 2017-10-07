Devils' Drew Stafford: Leaves matinee with lower-body ailment
Stafford sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche, Chris Ryan of the Star-Ledger reports.
New Jersey's newcomer only skated for 6:06 of ice time in the contest, though a little over two minutes of that action took place on the power play. Consider him day-to-day until the Devils have a chance to reevaluate him further.
