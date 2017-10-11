Stafford (lower body) will remain in the press box for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Coach John Hynes told reporters he was hopeful to get Stafford back "by the end of the week" when the Devils kick off a back-to-back versus the Capitals and the Rangers on Friday and Saturday respectively. The winger's absence has opened the door for Jesper Bratt to lock in a spot in the game-day lineup, with Stefan Noesen the most likely player to get bounced when Stafford is given the all-clear.