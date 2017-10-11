Devils' Drew Stafford: Not ready to return
Stafford (lower body) will remain in the press box for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Coach John Hynes told reporters he was hopeful to get Stafford back "by the end of the week" when the Devils kick off a back-to-back versus the Capitals and the Rangers on Friday and Saturday respectively. The winger's absence has opened the door for Jesper Bratt to lock in a spot in the game-day lineup, with Stefan Noesen the most likely player to get bounced when Stafford is given the all-clear.
More News
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Injured forward to travel with club•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Leaves matinee with lower-body ailment•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Inks one-year deal•
-
Drew Stafford: Explores free agency•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Exposed by rental team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...