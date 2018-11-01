Devils' Drew Stafford: Remains sidelined
Stafford (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Stafford's absence comes as no surprise, as he's expected to be sidelined for awhile with an upper-body injury. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on the veteran forward's availability, as he doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a viable option in any format.
