Stafford (lower body) is not listed among the forward lines for Friday's home game against the Capitals, per NJ.com.

The journeyman has only drawn into one game for the Devils, as he was injured in the season opener versus the Avalanche last Saturday. Mike Morreale of NHL.com has relayed from coach John Hynes that Stafford is "a possibility" for Saturday's game against the Rangers in the Big Apple.