Devils' Drew Stafford: Scores in loss to Oil
Stafford scored a goal and logged 16:40 of ice time (2:52 on the power play) during Thursday's 3-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.
This was just the second goal and fourth point through the past nine games for Stafford, as he's quickly cooled of late. The veteran dipped to just eight tallies and 13 assists through 58 games last season, and he's unlikely to significantly improve on those numbers this year. As a result, Stafford's off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.
