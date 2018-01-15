Stafford snagged a goal against the Flyers on Saturday, his first action following a seven-game stretch as a healthy scratch

A 16-game pointless streak likely led to Stafford being bumped from the lineup, but appears to have capitalized on his opportunity. The winger worked his way to the front of the net and was able to beat Philadelphia's Brian Elliott for for his third power-play goal of the season. For now, the Wisconsin native may have earned back his spot; however, another slump could see him right back in the press box.