Devils' Drew Stafford: Scores in return to lineup
Stafford snagged a goal against the Flyers on Saturday, his first action following a seven-game stretch as a healthy scratch
A 16-game pointless streak likely led to Stafford being bumped from the lineup, but appears to have capitalized on his opportunity. The winger worked his way to the front of the net and was able to beat Philadelphia's Brian Elliott for for his third power-play goal of the season. For now, the Wisconsin native may have earned back his spot; however, another slump could see him right back in the press box.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...