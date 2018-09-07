Devils' Drew Stafford: Secures PTO
Stafford will join New Jersey at training camp on a professional tryout.
Stafford played 59 games for the Devils last season, in which he tallied eight goals, seven assists and 102 shots. The biggest downside to the winger's game is the fact that he also managed a minus-20 rating, his second such campaign with a below 20 plus/minus. If the veteran can secure a permanent deal with the club, he may find himself watching from the press box as often as he is on the bench.
