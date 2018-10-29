Stafford (upper body) will not accompany the team on its upcoming seven-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 32-year-old American has only played two games in 2018-19, failing to register a point in either contest. Staying back home in New Jersey means Stafford will miss the next seven games, all of which are road contests. Even when healthy, the veteran is not a legitimate fantasy option.