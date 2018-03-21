Stafford dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to San Jose.

It was a night to forget for New Jersey, but Stafford excelled on a personal level by playing a part in both of his team's goals. The 32-year-old forward snapped a 14-game point drought with this effort while skating 16:10. That's the most ice time Stafford's seen in a game since playing 17:09 back on Jan. 23.