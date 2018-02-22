Stafford will miss Thursday's home game against the Wild due to a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Stafford has averaged 2:13 of ice time on the power play this season, recording four goals and one assist in that special teams spot, but coach John Hynes said his lineup as a whole will be a game-time decision. Unfortunately, this means that we won't know who will be replacing Stafford until pregame warmups, and it's also possible that the Devils will deploy an extra defenseman.

