Devils' Drew Stafford: Unfit to play Thursday
Stafford will miss Thursday's home game against the Wild due to a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Stafford has averaged 2:13 of ice time on the power play this season, recording four goals and one assist in that special teams spot, but coach John Hynes said his lineup as a whole will be a game-time decision. Unfortunately, this means that we won't know who will be replacing Stafford until pregame warmups, and it's also possible that the Devils will deploy an extra defenseman.
More News
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Won't be in active lineup Saturday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Scores in loss to Oil•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Two goals in shootout win•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Included in Saturday's lineup•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Ruled out Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...