Stafford will be a healthy scratch on the road against the Rangers on Saturday, Devils' play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Devils coach John Hynes will swap in one struggling forward for another, as Stafford, who's stuck in an 11-game point drought, tags out in favor of center Pavel Zacha -- two assists for his only points since the beginning of November.

